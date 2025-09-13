Delhi to give heaters to RWAs, forest guards to prevent open fires

New Delhi: In a first-of-its-kind initiative to curb winter pollution, the Delhi government will provide electric heaters to more than 3,000 Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), forest guards, and unorganised industrial workers who traditionally rely on open burning for warmth. Officials said the campaign marks a major shift in Delhi’s approach to tackling seasonal air pollution, moving from prohibitions to practical, people-focused solutions.

Announcing the plan, Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “For the first time, with a compassionate and practical approach, Delhi government under the direction of CM Rekha Gupta, is giving direct support to thousands of security guards, and RWAs, so no one is forced to light open fires just to keep warm.”

The initiative is being funded with Rs 4.2 crore from the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation’s (DSIIDC) CSR fund, with the Divisional Commissioner overseeing distribution and the Environment Department handling monitoring. During a high-level virtual meeting, the Divisional Commissioner, along with senior officials from DSIIDC, the Environment Department, and DPCC, discussed a fair mechanism for heater distribution across Delhi’s RWAs.

Sirsa stressed the government’s determination to move beyond warnings. “This is a landmark moment for Delhi. Instead of just issuing advisories and prohibitions, our government is intervening with real solutions that touch the lives of thousands. We are providing heaters so people don’t have to burn biomass or waste, helping both the environment and public health.”

Officials said RWAs, forest guards, and workers in unorganised industrial areas will be prioritised to ensure those most at risk of using polluting practices receive support. The campaign is part of a larger, year-round anti-pollution strategy, which also covers strict vigilance against open burning, stubble burning control, and legacy waste management.

Delhi has already intensified biomining operations at Ghazipur, Bhalswa, and Okhla landfills, processing more than 10,000 tonnes of waste daily and preventing fire outbreaks through new safety protocols, including CCTV monitoring and gas detectors.

Sirsa underlined the government’s broader vision, stating, “Delhi government’s resolve is to protect life while improving air quality. We are not only monitoring and enforcing, but also enabling and empowering, from providing heaters to workers, to modernizing waste management. Our goal is clean air, safety, and dignity for all.”