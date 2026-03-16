Delhi to get ‘Super Medical Hub’; CM announces AIIMS-like model

New Delhi: In a major push to modernise healthcare infrastructure in the capital, the Delhi government has unveiled plans to create a large integrated “Super Medical Hub” by merging three major government hospitals and strengthening specialised medical services across institutions. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Delhi State Cancer Institute and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital will be integrated to form a unified autonomous institute on the lines of All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

The announcement was made after a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at the Delhi Secretariat to review the capital’s healthcare infrastructure and rising patient load. Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and senior officials were also present during the discussions.

Explaining the rationale behind the move, the Chief Minister said strengthening healthcare requires a more scientific use of existing resources. “Strengthening healthcare in the capital requires the scientific and efficient use of available resources. Integrating different institutions will allow better utilisation of doctors, specialists, medical equipment and infrastructure, while also ensuring that patients receive more organised and advanced treatment,” she said.

The review highlighted a stark imbalance in hospital capacity and patient load. While Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital has a capacity of about 650 beds, only around 250 are currently operational, leaving nearly 400 beds unused. In contrast, GTB Hospital, originally designed for about 1,400 beds, is currently handling more than 1,500 patients.

Patient data further reflects the growing pressure on major hospitals. GTB Hospital records over 14 lakh OPD visits annually and nearly 95,000 IPD admissions. Meanwhile, the Delhi State Cancer Institute treats about 1.27 lakh OPD patients each year, while Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital sees nearly 2.87 lakh OPD patients.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the integration will help distribute super-speciality services more efficiently. “Once the institutions are integrated, super-speciality services will be distributed more systematically among hospitals, ensuring that patients receive the most appropriate specialist care,” she said. Under the proposed plan, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital will strengthen departments such as cardiology, pulmonology, nephrology and gastroenterology, while the Delhi State Cancer Institute will emerge as the primary cancer treatment hub. GTB Hospital will continue to focus on major departments including orthopaedics, internal medicine, neurosurgery and ophthalmology.

The government has also announced plans to develop Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences on the lines of National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences as “NIMHANS-2,” further strengthening Delhi’s mental health and neuroscience ecosystem.