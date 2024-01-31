Delhi to get its fifth old-age home

New Delhi: In a significant move towards providing better care for the elderly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved the operationalisation of the fifth Old Age Home in the city.



The new facility, named ‘Savitribai Phule Senior Citizen Home,’ located in Paschim Vihar, is set to offer world-class amenities to destitute elderly residents. With a capacity to accommodate 96 individuals, the home is nearing completion, awaiting notification from Lieutenant Governor (L-G).

CM Kejriwal expressed his commitment to the welfare of the elderly, stating, “The Savitribai Phule Senior Citizen Home will soon be a haven for the elderly destitute.” The file for its formal approval has been forwarded to the L-G, marking a significant step in the city’s efforts to enhance facilities for its senior citizens.

The new Old Age Home is part of the Delhi government’s Social Welfare Department initiative, designed to ensure the comfort and well-being of its elderly residents. Residents will receive free accommodation, meals, clothing, and bedding, emphasizing the government’s dedication to providing a supportive environment.

The construction focuses on creating a senior-friendly space, including 50 well-ventilated rooms with attached bathrooms, a recreational centre, a modern kitchen and dining area, parking facilities, and a public announcement system. To cater to the entertainment needs of the elderly, facilities such as TV, radio, books, and cultural programmes will be available.

Currently, Delhi already operates four Old Age Homes, catering to 505 elderly

destitute residents. The existing facilities have been operational since 1974, with the most recent additions in Kanti

Nagar and Tahirpur becoming operational in 2022.

The Savitribai Phule Senior Citizen Home aims to contribute to the well-being of the elderly population by providing a comfortable and supportive living environment. The admission process for the Old Age Home will be voluntary, open to impoverished individuals aged 60 or older, lacking means for sustenance or care.

This initiative underscores the Delhi government’s aim to enhancing the quality of life for its elderly residents, reflecting a broader trend in prioritising senior citizen welfare across the nation.