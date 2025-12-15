Delhi to get digital map of farms, farmers

New Delhi: In a move aimed at modernising Delhi’s agricultural framework and improving transparency for farmers, the Delhi government has decided to create a comprehensive digital database of farmland and farmers across the Capital. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the initiative, to be implemented under the Centre’s Special Assistance to the States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, will help Delhi access central funds while ensuring accurate land records and targeted delivery of benefits.

Announcing the decision, the Chief Minister said, “The Delhi Government has taken a major decision to digitise the entire agricultural framework related to farming and farmers.” She added that a digital identity for farmers and a geo-mapped record of agricultural land would be created, enabling the state to receive financial assistance from the Centre based on the achievement of specified targets. According to Gupta, the project will address long-standing issues in the agriculture sector. “This system will ensure accurate land records and eliminate discrepancies in schemes such as crop insurance, compensation, minimum support price and subsidies,” she said, noting that the initiative would also help curb problems like fake claims, incorrect land area reporting and forged documents. Explaining the scope of the scheme, the Chief Minister said the SASCI programme encourages states to integrate agriculture with digital platforms. Under it, Delhi will implement a State Farmer Registry and conduct a Digital Crop Survey. “As we complete these tasks, financial assistance from the Centre will be released accordingly,” she said.

Gupta also pointed out that the Centre has earmarked Rs.5,000 crore for states that prepare digital records of farmers and farmland. “Delhi will now receive its share from this allocation,” she said, adding that the government is preparing to create a digital farmer registry, develop a complete digital map of agricultural land and initiate a digital crop survey. Highlighting a key shift, the Chief Minister said manual crop inspections would be replaced with a technology-driven process. “For the first time in Delhi, manual girdawari will be replaced with a digital crop survey,” she said, explaining that geo-tagged photographs of crops would be linked with satellite maps to create verifiable records.

Gupta said the initiative is designed not just as a technological upgrade but as a reform that will provide farmers with “identity, rights and transparency,” while helping the city move towards more efficient and accountable governance.