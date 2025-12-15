Delhi to Get a Flood-Free Future: Government Unveils New Drainage Master Plan 2025

The Delhi government has made history by unveiling the new Drainage Master Plan 2025 after 50 years, outlining a roadmap to keep the capital flood-free for the next 30 years. Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Shr Manohar Lal, and PWD Minister Shri Pravesh Sahib Singh jointly launched this historic plan.

With an estimated expenditure of `57,000 crore, the plan will cover Delhi’s entire 18,958 km drainage network. Separate master plans have been prepared for the Najafgarh, Balapulla, and Trans-Yamuna basins, aiming to prevent waterlogging, improve surface water storage, and upgrade main stormwater channels. The plan also includes modernization of old and damaged sewer networks and new water management solutions. For the plan’s implementation, coordination has been established among all departments and agencies. Through detailed surveys and precise engineering solutions, the causes of waterlogging will be identified, equipping Delhi with future-ready infrastructure.

Delhi is now moving toward becoming not just a capital, but a safe, smart, and flood-free city. This Drainage Master Plan symbolizes the government’s commitment to improving the quality of life for Delhi residents and ensuring the city’s long-term development.