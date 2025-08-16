Delhi to get 12-km Chhath Ghat, Yamuna cruise, heritage circuits

New Delhi: On the occasion of Independence Day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled an ambitious tourism development plan aimed at transforming Delhi into a world-class destination for culture, heritage, and spirituality. The blueprint includes a 12-kilometre-long Chhath Ghat on the Yamuna, a dedicated Yamuna Aarti, a heritage tourism circuit, and a state-of-the-art river cruise service.

“Delhi’s rich history, spiritual traditions, and modern aspirations make it a city like no other. We are committed to showcasing this unique blend to the world. These tourism projects will not only strengthen our economy but also give every visitor a deeper, more soulful connection to our capital,” CM Gupta said in her Independence Day address.

A major highlight of the plan is the upcoming heritage circuit, which will connect the city’s most iconic landmarks, from forts and monuments to museums and cultural hubs, into a seamless route that reflects both the grandeur of Delhi’s past and the energy of its present. Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in a curated journey through centuries of history, art, and tradition.

To rejuvenate the Yamuna riverfront, the government will launch a cruise service, offering panoramic views of Delhi’s cultural and spiritual heart. Regular Yamuna Aarti ceremonies will be held along the riverbanks, creating a vibrant attraction reminiscent of India’s revered river rituals. The 12-km Chhath Ghat, one of the longest riverfront spaces in the country, will provide a dedicated venue for spiritual gatherings, particularly during Chhath Puja, expected to draw lakhs of devotees each year.

CM Gupta said these initiatives are part of her vision to make Delhi a global hub not just for tourism, but also for education, healthcare, and innovation. She called on citizens to take pride in the city’s transformation and contribute to preserving its heritage while embracing new opportunities.

“With small but strong steps, we will create an independent, developed Delhi, one that the world will admire and that will stand as a proud symbol of our nation’s potential,” she concluded.