Delhi to form SDRF, coordinated incident response system to handle emergencies

New Delhi: In a bid to strengthen the Capital’s preparedness against natural and man-made disasters, the Delhi government has announced plans to set up a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and a coordinated incident response system. The new initiatives aim to overhaul how the city anticipates and handles emergencies. The proposal comes in response to Delhi’s increasing vulnerability to both climatic and geological threats, notably its placement in seismic zone IV, indicating a high risk of earthquakes, and the recurring issue of urban flooding. The July 2023 Yamuna floods, which saw the river rise to a historic 208.66 meters and displace thousands, have brought the urgency of better disaster management into sharp focus. The proposed incident response framework will bring together officials from multiple departments under a unified command structure. By appointing nodal officers for different disaster types and ensuring departmental integration, the system is designed to streamline coordination and minimise response time.

Officials said the core responsibilities under this system would include prompt evacuation of affected people, provision of temporary shelter, and arrangements for food and medical aid. “The goal is to build a structured yet flexible response mechanism that can be activated immediately during crises,” a senior Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) official noted. Parallel to this, the government is drafting plans to establish the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), modeled after the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The SDRF will be trained to handle rescue operations and will also monitor compliance with disaster mitigation norms in urban development. Officials say this state-level unit will be equipped to respond swiftly and efficiently to both natural disasters like floods and earthquakes, and man-made emergencies. Further, Delhi is currently without a centralised command centre for emergency response. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has proposed the establishment of a unified Emergency Operations Centre to fill this critical gap. The centre will serve as the nerve centre for coordinating all disaster-related activities, ensuring communication across departments, and enabling faster decision-making. “Disaster resilience isn’t just about equipment, it’s about coordination, planning, and rapid action,” Gupta said. “We are taking steps to build a system where no agency works in isolation during an emergency.” Once implemented, these reforms are expected to significantly boost Delhi’s readiness for future crises, while aligning the capital’s disaster management apparatus with national standards.