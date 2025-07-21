Delhi to distribute ‘Ganga Jal’ & jute bags to 5L Kanwariyas: CM

New Delhi: In a major initiative to support Shiva devotees and promote environmental consciousness, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced that the Delhi Government will distribute Ganga Jal-filled containers (dolchis) and eco-friendly jute bags to around five lakh Kanwariyas during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.

During her visit to Kanwar camps in Punjabi Bagh (Ashok Park), Tagore Garden, and Subroto Park, the Chief Minister reviewed the arrangements and interacted with devotees and committee members. “Delhi Government is fully committed to supporting Kanwariyas in every possible way,” she said, adding that this year, for the first time, Kanwariyas are being welcomed with such grandeur in the national capital.

Highlighting the spiritual and environmental significance of the initiative, she said, “The distribution of Ganga Jal containers and jute bags will begin from tomorrow. This step will encourage environmental responsibility and help keep Delhi clean and green.”

She also announced that financial aid for Kanwar service committees is being increased based on public feedback. “This time, people have actively participated, and the government has fully supported them,” she noted. CM Gupta informed that a record 374 Kanwar camps have been set up across Delhi this year, more than double the number under the previous government. “Earlier, only 170 camps were established, many of which faced complaints. Now, we’ve ensured full arrangements and transparency,” she said.

Each camp is equipped with essential amenities like electricity, medical facilities, toilets, and sanitation workers. Welcome gates have been installed at Delhi borders to greet the devotees with respect and warmth. Calling the Kanwar Yatra a “festival of devotion,” CM Gupta said the government will continue working to make the experience smoother and safer for all Kanwariyas. She also credited ministers, MLAs, and officials for ensuring preparations were completed well in advance.