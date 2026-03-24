Delhi to digitise 125 school libraries

New Delhi: The Delhi government will upgrade 125 government school libraries with digital infrastructure, while simultaneously addressing learning gaps among students, according to the Economic Survey of Delhi 2025–26.



Each upgraded library will be equipped with 20 digital devices, headphones, a kiosk, a charging cart and a printer, aiming to enhance digital learning access in schools during the current academic session.

The survey also revealed that around 7.5 lakh students from Classes 1 to 8 have been identified with gaps in foundational literacy and numeracy. A baseline assessment conducted in September 2025 led to the classification of students into four levels—Beginner, Emerging, Progressive and Proficient. Based on this, targeted academic interventions are being implemented through readiness modules developed by SCERT for Classes 2 to 8 after mid-term exams under the NIPUN Sankalp programme.

On inclusive education, the Directorate of Education reported that 879 children with severe or profound disabilities were enrolled in home-based education programmes in 2025. Additionally, 286 out-of-school children were mainstreamed into formal schooling, while a functional curriculum for children with intellectual disabilities has been introduced in 100 schools.

To streamline admissions, 2,333 special admission cells have been set up. The survey also highlighted participation of 4,258 children with disabilities in 12 para-sports disciplines, while 46 per cent have received Unique Disability ID cards.

In terms of student support, 34,880 meritorious students received ₹2,500 each under the Lal Bahadur Shastri Scholarship Scheme. Competitive exam coaching for 2,200 students annually is planned under the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Vidya Shakti Mission, with 350 seats reserved for girls.

The government has also increased sports incentives significantly under the Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana and expanded language learning through Dr APJ Abdul Kalam language labs in 100 schools, benefiting nearly 60,000 students.