Delhi to develop 15 ‘Namo Vans’ to boost green cover & fight pollution

New Delhi: In a major green initiative, the Delhi government has announced plans to convert 15 stretches of vacant land across the city into dense urban forests, to be known as ‘Namo

Vans’, in an effort to strengthen the capital’s green cover and tackle rising air pollution levels.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and senior officials, reviewed the plan at a high-level meeting. The proposed forests, spanning nearly 177 acres, will be developed across Delhi’s North and South Forest Divisions. Once completed, and alongside two upcoming Miyawaki forests, Delhi will have a total of 17 urban forests. According to officials, the Namo Vans will serve as crucial green lungs for the city, helping absorb carbon emissions and providing much-needed open spaces for residents. Plantation work is expected to begin in November, with the initiative aiming to transform barren patches into thriving ecosystems.

The new forests will be spread across multiple locations, including Sathbari and Maidan Garhi in South Delhi, and Shahpur Garhi, Alipur, Narela, Rohini, and Barwala in the North. Sites at Sector 30, 31, and 32 Rohini, along with Mamurpur and Pehladpur Bagar, are among the areas identified for development.

In addition, two Miyawaki-style forests will be created in southwest Delhi, covering nearly 7 hectares in total.