Delhi to deploy 103 new CATS ambulances

New Delhi: In a bid to bolster emergency healthcare services, the Delhi government has announced the addition of 103 new ambulances to its Centralised Accident and Trauma Service (CATS) fleet. The move aims to reduce response times and improve pre-hospital care across the capital.

Of the new fleet, 50 will be advanced life support (ALS) ambulances equipped for elderly patients, featuring wheelchair access, transfer aids, and vital monitoring systems. These geriatric-friendly units will be operational this month, managed by an external agency.

The other 53 will be basic life support (BLS) ambulances. Private operators have been invited to provide these along with trained drivers and paramedics.

Each BLS unit will carry 24 essential medical tools, including oxygen supply, suction pumps, and

pulse oximeters.

They are expected to roll out within three months. With this addition, the total CATS fleet will increase from 277 to 380 vehicles. The expansion follows criticism over operational gaps highlighted in a past CAG audit.