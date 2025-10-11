‘Delhi to deliver govt services via WhatsApp’

New Delhi: In a major step towards digital and citizen-friendly governance, the Delhi government is preparing to roll out a new initiative that will allow residents to apply for and receive essential government documents such as birth and caste certificates through WhatsApp. Officials said that nearly 50 services across various departments have been identified to be made available on the popular messaging platform.

The initiative, titled ‘Governance through WhatsApp’, aims to simplify public service delivery by combining technology, accessibility, and artificial intelligence. A bilingual chatbot, available in both Hindi and English, will guide users through the process of applying for services, uploading documents, and making payments, officials said.

“The idea is to make government services truly faceless and accessible to citizens on a platform they already use daily,” said a senior government officer. “Artificial intelligence will enable quick responses, reduce manual intervention, and ensure a seamless experience for applicants.”

The project is being developed by the Information Technology Department, which earlier managed the doorstep delivery of services under the previous administration. Building on that experience, the new model focuses on providing convenience without requiring any physical visits to government offices.

As part of the project, a real-time monitoring dashboard will also be created to help departments track and manage citizen interactions efficiently. This system will allow government officials to ensure timely responses, track pending applications, and maintain accountability.

The Delhi government plans to partner with a technology firm to design and deploy the system, ensuring that it meets data security and privacy standards while handling high volumes of user interactions.

Officials believe that once implemented, the WhatsApp-based governance model could become a blueprint for other states to follow. By integrating AI and conversational technology into governance, Delhi aims to make public service delivery faster, simpler, and more transparent, eliminating long queues, paperwork, and middlemen. The initiative is expected to be launched in phases, beginning with high-demand services such as birth, caste, and income certificates, before expanding to other citizen-centric facilities in the coming months.