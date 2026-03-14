Delhi to change name of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation: CM Gupta

New Delhi: The Rekha Gupta government has announced a renewed push to redevelop and preserve the heritage of Old Delhi, with plans to restructure the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) and accelerate infrastructure projects in the historic area. The decisions were taken during the 38th board meeting of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday. The meeting reviewed ongoing development works in the Shahjahanabad area and discussed measures to strengthen the corporation’s functioning.



Officials said the government is considering renaming the corporation, with three proposed names to be finalised in order of preference before a final decision is taken.

Addressing the meeting, Gupta emphasised the need to revive Old Delhi while protecting its historical identity. “The time has come for a comprehensive restructuring and revival of the institution. We will not only change the board’s name but also use it to accelerate the real redevelopment of Old Delhi and the Shahjahanabad area,” she said.

The Chief Minister said the government has initiated several development projects aimed at restoring the historic character of the area while improving civic infrastructure. “Old Delhi is the heart of the national capital. Our goal is to preserve its historical heritage, identity and cultural dignity while introducing modern facilities,” Gupta said.

According to officials, development works worth around Rs.160 crore are currently underway on 28 roads in Old Delhi. These include road construction and improvement, beautification of public spaces, strengthening sanitation systems, improving maintenance of public toilets and carrying out large-scale cleanliness drives. A phased plan is also being prepared to place electricity wiring underground across the area.

Gupta also announced plans to develop the historic Town Hall building as a heritage landmark to enhance the cultural appeal of the area.

During the meeting, concerns were also raised about the functioning of the corporation during the previous government’s tenure. “Available documents clearly indicate that serious irregularities and corruption were carried out in the name of development works, and these will be thoroughly investigated,” Gupta said.

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood said the review revealed several issues in earlier projects. “The previous government launched projects merely for show and without any concrete planning. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, we are committed to preparing a comprehensive development strategy that preserves Delhi’s cultural heritage and historic residential areas,” he said.