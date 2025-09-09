Delhi to celebrate ‘Phoolwalon Ki Sair’ with wk-long festivities

New Delhi: The Delhi government has announced that the historic festival “Phoolwalon Ki Sair” will be celebrated with grandeur this year, with a week-long series of events scheduled from November 2 to November 8. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Minister of Art, Culture and Languages Kapil Mishra at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the department of Art, Culture & Languages, the Revenue department, the Delhi Waqf Board, and the Anjuman Sair-e-Gul Faroshan Society. Mishra emphasised the cultural importance of the festival, calling it “an identity of Delhi” and reaffirming the government’s commitment to reviving this centuries-old tradition.

“‘Phoolwalon Ki Sair’ is a symbol of Delhi’s Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb. For centuries, both Hindu and Muslim communities have come together to offer floral sheets and fans as a mark of reverence. This festival has always symbolised brotherhood, cultural unity, and collective celebration,” Mishra said.

The minister directed that all departments ensure active participation in the festival and present concrete plans to make the program “grand and historically significant.” He added that the Delhi Government aims to give the tradition international recognition while strengthening the capital’s position as the

country’s cultural hub.

The festival will feature a vibrant mix of cultural processions, qawwalis, folk performances, traditional music, and displays of intricately designed fans. Historical glimpses of the festival’s legacy will also be showcased, bringing alive the centuries-old tradition that has united communities across Delhi.

Artists, social workers, and cultural groups from across the city are expected to participate in the festivities, ensuring that the celebration reflects both heritage and inclusivity. Special emphasis will also be laid on promotion and community participation to expand the reach of the festival beyond Delhi.

“This year, the festival will be celebrated in a grand way from November 2 to 8,” Mishra confirmed, underlining that the government’s focus would be on both scale and authenticity. With the preparations underway, Phoolwalon Ki Sair promises to once again highlight Delhi’s composite culture and reaffirm its place as the “Cultural Capital” of India.