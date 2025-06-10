Delhi to build India’s first integrated ‘E-Waste Eco Park’ at Holambi Kalan

New Delhi: Delhi is set to make history with the development of India’s first integrated E-Waste Eco Park at Holambi Kalan, marking a major step towards circular economy and green innovation. The project, spearheaded by the Delhi Government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, will be spread over 11.4 acres and built at an estimated capital cost of Rs.150 crore.

Addressing a high-level meeting on Monday, Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced that a global tender (RFQ-cum-RFP) will be issued soon to bring in top green technology partners. “This is not just a facility, it is a commitment to the future,” he said. “The era of irresponsible dumping is over. This is about making Delhi future-ready, industrially, environmentally, and socially.”

To be constructed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model over 18 months, the Eco Park will process up to 51,000 metric tonnes of e-waste annually, covering all 106 categories listed under the E-Waste Management Rules 2022. Once operational, it is expected to handle nearly 25% of Delhi’s total e-waste within five years and generate over Rs.350 crore in revenue.

India, currently the world’s third-largest e-waste generator, produces more than 1.6 million metric tonnes annually. Delhi contributes nearly 9.5% of this figure, but formal recycling remains minimal. In this context, the E-Waste Eco Park is a crucial step toward closing the gap between waste generation and safe disposal.

Sirsa added, “This project will generate more than a thousand green jobs. By bringing informal recyclers into the formal system, we’re not just improving their livelihoods, we’re also making the entire ecosystem cleaner, safer, and technologically competent.”

The Eco Park will feature specialised zones for dismantling, refurbishing, component testing, plastic recovery, and even a second-hand electronics market. It will also include skill development centres to train and integrate informal sector workers.

Under the ‘Viksit Delhi’ initiative, the government aims to build a smart, sustainable, and inclusive capital, and the Eco Park is a bold step

in that direction.