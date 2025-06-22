Delhi to bring back pvt liquor vends?

New Delhi: With the Capital grappling with limited availability of popular liquor brands and customer dissatisfaction growing, the Delhi government is exploring a major shift in its excise framework, bringing back private liquor vends after nearly three years of a state-run monopoly.

Sources in the Excise Department confirmed that the new policy, targeted for rollout by July 1, will likely reintroduce 100–150 private liquor stores, primarily in upscale markets and shopping malls. This would mirror the mixed model of the pre-2021 system when both private and government outlets co-existed in the city.

A high-level committee led by the Chief Secretary is working on finalising the details. Officials said the licensing process, whether through e-auction or e-lottery, is under active discussion. “We are focused on customer convenience, ensuring premium walk-in experiences, and addressing long-standing complaints about poor product selection in current shops,” an official said.

The 2021 liquor policy, which had handed over retail entirely to private players under the AAP regime, was scrapped following allegations of corruption and money laundering. It resulted in multiple arrests, including former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and was replaced in 2022 with an entirely government-run liquor retail model.

However, the current setup has led to limited stock of premium brands such as Chivas Regal, Royal Stag, and Blenders Pride. Their parent company, Pernod Ricard, was barred from operating due to alleged irregularities under the now-defunct policy. As a result, consumers have been travelling to neighbouring states for preferred labels.

To counter this, the new draft is expected to rationalise licensing fees and retail margins, aiming to both boost state revenue and ensure a wider range of popular options.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently said the government is also focused on “ensuring liquor quality through scientific testing, digitising the sales process, and ending black marketing.” She added that Delhi would look at best practices from other states to build a transparent and accountable liquor retail system.