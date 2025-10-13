Delhi to boost cooperative movement with new bank branches, stores: Minister Ravinder Singh

NEW DELHI: Delhi Cooperation Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Sunday said that the cooperative movement in the national capital will be strengthened with new initiatives, including new branches of cooperative banks and stores to promote local products.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Delhi Citizen Cooperative Bank, Singh announced that bank accounts of ministers, officers and employees of the Cooperation Department will be opened in cooperative banks to promote trust and participation.

He said the Delhi government, under the leadership of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is working towards the vision of Antyodaya, uplifting the last person in society and building a self-reliant and developed Delhi.

The minister said that over the past few months, detailed meetings have been held with the chairpersons and directors of 12 major cooperative banks in Delhi to improve consumer facilities and introduce necessary reforms in the cooperative banking sector.

“New branches of cooperative banks will be opened across different parts of Delhi, with special focus on rural areas and rehabilitation colonies, to make financial services more accessible at the local level,” he said.

Cooperative Week in Delhi (Nov 14–20) will feature a major blood donation camp, new cooperative stores, and a Bhagat Singh statue to promote public service and local entrepreneurship.