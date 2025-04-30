Delhi to become model state for Ayush: Minister

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to transform the capital into a model state for Ayush-based healthcare, with new initiatives including an Integrated Stress Management Program and an Ayush Wellness Centre, announced Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh.

During a comprehensive review of the Ayush Department’s functioning, Singh said, “Delhi will become an ideal model state for Ayush, offering holistic healing and effective treatment for lifestyle disorders, benefiting all citizens.”

The upcoming Integrated Stress Management Program will combine Yoga, Unani, and Homoeopathy to address rising mental health challenges. “These initiatives will empower individuals to lead healthier, more balanced lives, addressing both physical and mental well-being,” he added.

The government will also launch a state-of-the-art Ayush Wellness Centre to provide preventive care and wellness services. Emphasising outreach, medical awareness vans will be deployed to underserved areas such as slums and JJ colonies, delivering consultations and promoting traditional healthcare systems. Singh also stressed the need to upgrade infrastructure in Ayush colleges, particularly student hostels. “Immediate steps will be taken to repair and modernize these facilities,” he said. He further urged hospital staff to maintain a “sympathetic and cordial approach”

toward patients and uphold hygienic standards.