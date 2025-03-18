Delhi to become India’s EV capital with full transition to e-buses by ’27

New Delhi: The Delhi government has unveiled an ambitious plan to transition its entire public bus fleet to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2027 under the Make in India initiative. Announcing the move, Delhi Transport minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustainable urban transportation while ensuring efficient and affordable public transport for commuters.

“Delhi is taking a historic step towards clean and sustainable public transport. Our vision is to make Delhi the EV capital of India, and with this phase-wise transition, we are moving in the right direction,” said Singh. As part of the first phase, more than 1,000 electric buses of 9-meter and 12-meter configurations will be inducted into the fleet starting in April. Charging infrastructure will also be operationalized to ensure seamless integration of these buses.

“We are ensuring that the transition is smooth and does not inconvenience commuters. Public transport is our top priority, and we are committed to making it reliable and sustainable,” the minister emphasized.

During a high-level meeting with transport department officials and electric bus manufacturers, Singh instructed them to expedite the completion of all procedural formalities. He also assured transporters of full government support in resolving challenges related to EV deployment.

A key focus of the initiative is route rationalization to enhance connectivity and efficiency. Singh issued strict instructions to ensure that buses complete their designated routes without abrupt halts. Additionally, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is implementing revenue-generation strategies to make itself financially viable. “By the next financial year, DTC will be a profitable organization. Our efforts are focused on revenue generation while providing world-class transport services to the people of Delhi,” the minister stated.

To ensure accessibility, the government will deploy 9-meter electric buses in rural and narrow areas where large buses are impractical, improving last-mile connectivity. Importantly, the free bus ride scheme for women will continue despite the transition to electric mobility.