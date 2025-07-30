Delhi to adopt UP’s IGRS, CM dashboard model

New Delhi: In a major step towards improving governance and service delivery, the Delhi government has decided to replicate Uttar Pradesh’s acclaimed Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) and CM Dashboard model. The decision comes after a thorough evaluation of the system, which has gained national attention for its efficiency and real-time monitoring capabilities.

The move follows a series of interactions between the two state governments. Earlier this year, senior Delhi officials attended a detailed presentation made by the Uttar Pradesh government in the national capital, highlighting the design, implementation, and impact of the IGRS and Dashboard systems. The demonstration impressed the Delhi delegation, prompting further inquiry into the framework.

Subsequently, a team of Delhi government officers travelled to Lucknow for a two-day in-depth review of the system’s operational and technical components. Officials described the UP model as citizen-friendly, technically advanced, and geared towards accountability in public service delivery.

Impressed by Uttar Pradesh’s digital governance model, the Delhi government has sought help to adopt a similar system. Officials praised UP’s IGRS and CM Dashboard for enabling real-time grievance redressal and project monitoring. The move highlights growing inter-state collaboration and the increasing appeal of CM Yogi Adityanath’s tech-driven administrative reforms.