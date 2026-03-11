Delhi to add 200 electric buses to public transport fleet this month

New Delhi: Delhi is set to expand its electric public transport network with the addition of 200 new electric buses this month, as the government accelerates efforts to build a cleaner and more efficient mobility system in the national capital.

The announcement came during a review meeting chaired by Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh with officials of the Transport Department and the Delhi Transport Corporation to assess the progress of electric bus deployment, charging infrastructure and key transport projects.

Officials informed the minister that Delhi currently operates over 4,000 electric buses, making it one of the largest EV bus fleets in the country. With continued procurement and deployment, the fleet is expected to reach 7,500 electric buses by the end of this year, significantly strengthening the city’s clean mobility network.

Speaking during the meeting, Singh said, “Delhi is steadily strengthening its electric bus fleet to build a cleaner, stronger and more efficient public transport system.” He added that expanding the EV fleet remains a priority under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, with the aim of providing sustainable and commuter-friendly transport solutions. The meeting also reviewed infrastructure preparedness for electric mobility. Officials said EV charging infrastructure has already been established in 44 bus depots across the city, while additional charging facilities are being developed in 36 depots under the PM e-Drive Phase I and II initiatives. Meanwhile, the government is planning to develop a new interstate bus terminal in Bhalswa on about 20 acres of reclaimed landfill land, which is expected to improve interstate connectivity in North Delhi. The minister ordered a feasibility study for a DTC depot along UER-II and upgrading Burari depot. Automated testing stations at Nand Nagri and Tehkhand are expected in April.