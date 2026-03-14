Delhi ties up with IIT Madras to test ‘smog-eating’ surfaces

New Delhi: In a new technology-driven step to tackle the capital’s air pollution challenge, the Delhi government has partnered with Indian Institute of Technology Madras to study innovative “smog-eating” surfaces that could help break down harmful pollutants directly in the urban environment. The initiative aims to test photocatalytic materials that can reduce key pollutants responsible for smog, including nitrogen dioxide and volatile organic compounds.



The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the pilot study was signed on Friday between the Government of NCT of Delhi and IIT Madras. The project will evaluate Titanium Dioxide (TiO₂)-based photocatalytic materials and similar safe catalysts that can help neutralise pollutants when activated by sunlight.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the government is encouraging scientific innovation to address the city’s pollution crisis.

“Through this IIT Madras study, we aim to find the best, long-lasting, and affordable ways to put ‘smog-eating’ coatings on roads, buildings and city surfaces. It can work in our favour if the study can provide evidence-based findings that such coatings or materials can cut NO₂ and other pollutants,” Sirsa said.

Highlighting the government’s broader approach to air quality management, he added, “It is essential to find innovative scientific solutions for cleaning Delhi’s air, and our government is diligently supporting innovators through such initiatives.”

Sirsa further emphasised that the government wants to address pollution without hindering the city’s growth. “Delhi’s population is growing with urbanisation from nearby areas, expanding our infrastructure rapidly. Our focus, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, remains on achieving cleaner air for the people without blanket bans. Therefore, we must use science to shield our air and protect our health without halting this vital growth,” he said.

The study will be led by Professor Somnath C. Roy of IIT Madras. According to him, the project will begin with laboratory testing before moving to field trials in Delhi.

“The study will begin with lab testing in a smog chamber at IIT Madras to precisely measure pollutant abatement. Following this, our team will conduct real-time field assessments in Delhi’s urban environment on surfaces like concrete, asphalt, metal panels, glass and roads,” Roy said.

The six-month study will explore multiple applications of the technology, including coatings on roads and buildings as well as special pollutant-removal panels that could be installed on rooftops or street-light poles.

If the results prove successful, the Delhi government may consider scaling up the technology during peak smog months later this year.