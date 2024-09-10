Delhi: Teen stabbed to death over love affair

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old man was fatally stabbed over a love-affair with one the accused’s sister in Outer North Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar area, leading to the apprehension of two individuals including a juvenile.



The deceased was identified as Rahul (18), son of Jitender, a resident of Gali No. 3 in Swaroop Nagar, Delhi.

According to police reports, the Swaroop Nagar Police Station received a PCR call regarding a stabbing incident in the area. SI Lokendra Kumar, along with his team, swiftly arrived at the crime scene.

Upon reaching the location, they found blood scattered near Nangli Underpass, but the victim had already been transported to SRHC Hospital in Narela for emergency treatment. Unfortunately, the victim was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. As per police reports, the forensic team and crime unit were promptly called in to conduct a thorough inspection of the crime scene.

The teams took detailed photographs and collected crucial evidence to aid in the investigation. Rahul’s body was later transferred to the mortuary at BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri for a post-mortem examination.

Delhi Police have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Delhi Police Act at Swaroop Nagar Police Station following a fatal stabbing. Two arrests have been made: primary suspect Akash and a juvenile relative. The stabbing appears linked to a personal dispute involving Rohit, Rahul’s younger brother, and his romantic connection with the juvenile’s sister. The exact details of the confrontation are under investigation. Police will enhance patrols and security.