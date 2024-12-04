Delhi: Teen shot dead

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old man, Pankaj, was shot dead in Mangolpuri, Outer Delhi, on Monday morning. Police received an MLC (Medico-Legal Case) report around 4 AM and launched an investigation. Initial findings suggest that Pankaj was lured to a meeting with four friends under the pretense of a medical emergency, only to be shot dead upon arrival.

The attack appears to have been premeditated, and the police have identified potential suspects. Multiple teams are working to locate the culprits. While the motive is not yet clear, authorities are exploring all angles.

The incident has caused concern among local residents, who are demanding swift action. The police have assured the public that they are committed to resolving the case and have urged anyone with information to come forward. A case has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing.