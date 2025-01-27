DELHI: Tableau highlights city’s significance as hub of education

NEW DELHI: The Republic-Day tableau of the Delhi government displayed the significance of the national capital as a hub of quality education, research and technology.

Reflecting collective aspirations of people, the tableau showcased the developments taking place in higher education, benefits of digitisation as well as the use of robotic technology, especially in the field of medicine.

Its symbolic representations showed children flying high in various fields. A girl working with laboratory equipment and the tree of knowledge growing out of a laptop highlighted the progress achieved in the education sector.

Delhi has historically been a hub of higher education, research and technology. In recent years, various universities in Delhi have made serious efforts to upgrade their infrastructure and curriculum, keeping in mind the requirements of contemporary times.

Several universities in the national capital have world-class incubation centres, facilities for technology start-ups, research and new-age technologies like artificial intelligence, big data and nano technology.

Sixteen tableaux from across states and Union territories and 15 from central ministries, departments and organisations rolled down the ceremonial boulevard

on Sunday.

The nation showcased its military prowess and rich cultural heritage and displayed a symbolic confluence of “virasat” and “vikas” on Kartavya Path here to mark the 76th Republic Day.