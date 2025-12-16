Delhi suspends physical classes for Nursery–Class V

New Delhi: Amid persistently hazardous air quality in the national capital, the Delhi government on Monday announced the suspension of physical classes for students from Nursery to Class V with immediate effect. The decision has been taken in view of the severe Air Quality Index (AQI) levels and will remain in force until further orders.

According to directions issued by the Directorate of Education, all government, government-aided and unaided private recognised schools in Delhi will conduct classes for students up to Class V exclusively in online mode during this period. Physical classes for students beyond Class V will continue as per the guidelines issued earlier on December 13, 2025.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said the move was a preventive step aimed at protecting young children, who are particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of air pollution. “The health and well-being of our children is our highest priority,” the Minister said.

“In view of the hazardous AQI levels in Delhi, the government has decided to suspend physical classes for students up to Class V and shift them to online mode. This is a preventive and necessary step to protect young children from the adverse effects of air pollution,” he added.

The Minister further said the situation is being closely monitored. “We are continuously monitoring the situation and will take further decisions in the best interest of students,” he stated.

Sood also directed all Heads of Schools to ensure strict compliance with the instructions and to immediately inform parents and guardians about the revised arrangements. Deputy Directors of Education at the zonal and district levels have been instructed to closely supervise implementation to ensure smooth and uniform compliance across schools.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, the Education Minister said the Delhi Government remains focused on safeguarding students’ health while ensuring continuity of education through alternative learning modes.

He said the decision balances academic needs with protecting children from prolonged exposure to polluted air. Delhi’s “severe” air quality has prompted precautionary measures across sectors to reduce health risks, especially for children.