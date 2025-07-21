Delhi Study Group celebrates 16th Hariyali Teej with cultural fervour

New Delhi: The 16th edition of Hariyali Teej, hosted by the Delhi Study Group, brought vibrant monsoon festivities to the capital over the weekend. Held at the PSOI Club in Chanakyapuri, the event featured traditional music, spirited folk dances, and devotional performances, drawing attendees from across political, cultural, and diplomatic circles.

Organised under the guidance of Vijay Jolly, former MLA and president of the Delhi Study Group, the celebration paid tribute to India’s rich cultural traditions. Women, dressed in green sarees with mehndi and bangles, embraced the joyous spirit of Teej, which honours the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Delhi government ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who inaugurated the event, urged citizens to plant trees in their mothers’ names—a call resonating with ongoing environmental campaigns in the city.

Guests included senior BJP leaders, former union ministers, diplomats from over a dozen countries, and members of the NDMC and MCD. Performances ranged from Radha-Krishna themed dances to Gujarati dandiya and classic Bollywood melodies.

A spread of festive snacks and sweets was served, including ghewar and traditional street food. The event underscored Teej’s growing role in promoting cultural diplomacy and community celebration in modern India.