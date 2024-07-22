Delhi student bodies back Bangladesh protestors

NEW DELHI: In a show of regional solidarity, student organisations in Delhi have rallied behind the student protesters in Bangladesh, highlighting the widespread issue of rising unemployment in South Asia.



On Friday, All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), joined by other student organisations like Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) and DISHA conducted a solidarity protest extending their solidarity with the student movement in Bangladesh. at Jantar Mantar, which was followed by an All India Students’ Association (AISA)-led demonstration on Saturday. Participants expressed their support for those protesting against the rising youth unemployment in Bangladesh and condemned the repressive actions of the Bangladeshi government. They voiced that students of South Asia today, even in the face of brutal repression, are standing up for dignified employment, education, and public health.

Adrika, a member of AIDSO, emphasised the severity of the situation in Bangladesh, stating, “Students, whether from schools or colleges, are on the streets demanding ‘merit, not quota’. They are facing brutal repression under the regime of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.” She further highlighted that most jobs in Bangladesh are reserved under quotas, leaving only about 3,000 positions for which 400,000 graduates compete in the civil services exam.

The protests in Bangladesh centre around demands to end the reservation of 30 percent of government jobs for family members of veterans who fought in the 1971 Liberation War. Additionally, 26 percent of jobs are reserved for women, disabled people, and ethnic minorities, significantly limiting the opportunities for the general population. The Supreme Court of Bangladesh ON Sunday scaled back the quota system after it led to nationwide unrest and deadly clashes between police and protesters.

The government’s response has been harsh, with reports of over 100 protesters being killed and many labelled as ‘razakars’ (traitors), mentioned Nilasis Bose, National President-AISA

Shreya, Delhi Secretary of AIDSO, expressed solidarity with Bangladeshi students, stating, “The student community of India supports Bangladesh.” AISA JNU President noted similarities in the struggles of students in both countries, highlighting violent governmental responses to demands for dignified employment. JNUSU declared support for Bangladesh’s quota reform movement, condemning communalism and imperialism.