Delhi steps up landfill cleanup; biomining capacity raised to 35K metric tonnes per day

New Delhi: In a major push to permanently eliminate Delhi’s towering garbage dumps, the Delhi government has significantly increased the daily processing of legacy waste at the city’s three landfill sites, raising biomining capacity from around 20,000 metric tonnes per day to nearly 35,000 metric tonnes per day. The move is aimed at clearing decades-old waste mountains by 2026.

Highlighting the scale-up, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the intensified biomining operations reflect the government’s commitment to addressing one of the capital’s most persistent environmental challenges. He said that of the nearly 202 acres currently covered by garbage mounds across Delhi’s landfill sites, approximately 45 acres have already been reclaimed.

The reclaimed land is being repurposed for ecological restoration, with plantation activity initiated on the cleared areas. “Dense plantation forests are being developed on the freed land, including a dense forest spread over nearly seven acres,” Sirsa said, adding that the focus is not only on waste removal but also on long-term environmental recovery.

Officials said the enhanced processing capacity is expected to accelerate landfill remediation, reduce methane emissions, curb foul odour, and

significantly lower the risk of landfill fires.

The push for faster biomining comes amid heightened concern over air quality in the national capital. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently directed authorities to ensure a complete ban on open burning, citing its direct impact on air pollution. A strict prohibition has also been imposed on the use of coal and firewood in tandoors at hotels, restaurants and open eateries across Delhi.

The Chief Minister said district administrations and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have been authorised to impose fines of up to Rs 5,000 on anyone found burning garbage in the open. “We humbly request all citizens not to burn waste in the open. Your small cooperation can bring about a big change,” Gupta recently said in a social media post.

However, despite the government’s stated crackdown, violations continue to be reported across the city. Instances of garbage burning and open storage of construction and demolition waste remain common in several areas. At the National Capital Region Transport Corporation station in Sarai Kale Khan, construction material has been seen stored just metres away from fast-moving

traffic, without mitigation measures such as smog guns, raising questions about enforcement on the ground.