Delhi sprayed with rain; min temp down 1.5 notches

New Delhi: Parts of the national capital witnessed light showers early Sunday, with the minimum temperature settling at 28.8 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms with rain ahead, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 76 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 9 am with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 91, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.