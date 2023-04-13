Delhi Sports School to nurture young talents: Education Min

The Delhi government’s Sports School will open its doors for students from this session onwards with Education minister Atishi taking stock of all the preparations.

The minister inspected the facilities at the campus and directed the officials to complete the final stage of work as soon as possible.

“Through Delhi Sports School which is operated by Delhi Sports University, our aim is to nurture young sports talents and prepare them for international competitions by providing them with world-class facilities,” she said.

The school will start from 2023-24 session for classes 6 to 9, and students are being selected through talent scouting.

The minister said that in the Sports school, talented students from across the country will be included, and will be prepared to win medals for the country at the international level. They will be provided with excellent sports facilities and world-class training. The Delhi Sports University has also collaborated with international institutions, under which coaches from Universities abroad will provide training to children. This school will provide training facilities for 10 Olympic sports.

The school will have an auditorium with a capacity of 250 people, a sports science lab, an IT centre room, a table tennis court, a Swimming pool, a multi-purpose sports training block for wrestling, boxing, and archery, a hostel mess and an academic block

The co-educational school for classes 6-12 will also have a 4-storey hostel separate for boys and girls, each with a capacity of over 200. The school will be bringing in former international

athletes and acclaimed coaches to provide the best coaching to the students of the school. The school will have a sports science centre and an athlete monitoring system to enhance sports performance through scientific means.

The school will provide professional training facilities for 10 identified Olympic sports — archery, athletics, badminton, shooting, weightlifting, wrestling, boxing, swimming, table tennis and lawn tennis.