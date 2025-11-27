Delhi speeds up 53-km Yamuna cycle track proj

New Delhi: Delhi’s ambitious 53-kilometre Yamuna cycle track project has moved a step closer to execution, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chairing a high-level review meeting on Wednesday and directing all departments to fast-track approvals and coordination. Positioned as a transformative green mobility corridor, the track will run along both banks of the Yamuna from the Wazirabad barrage to NH-24 and further to the Kalindi Kunj Biodiversity Park.

The Chief Minister described the project as a defining moment for the capital’s environmental and mobility landscape, noting that it will “promote green mobility, reduce carbon emissions and ease the burden on urban traffic.” She said the corridor will not just serve cyclists but will also influence public health, urban recreation and eco-tourism, giving Delhi a “new identity as a clean and healthy metropolis.”

Senior officials from the DDA, Public Works Department, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Railways, the Delhi Jal Board, Power Department and NHAI attended the review at the Delhi Secretariat. Departments briefed the Chief Minister that most No Objection Certificates have already been issued and that inter-agency coordination is progressing smoothly. Railway approvals are in the final stage, with officials expecting a resolution soon.