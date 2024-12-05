Delhi speaker Ram Niwas Goel quits electoral politics

New Delhi: Outgoing Delhi Assembly Speaker and sitting AAP MLA from Shahdara Ram Niwas Goel has quit electoral politics citing his old age. Kejriwal in a post on X termed Goel's decision an emotional moment. The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is due to be held in February 2025. Goel, 76, has been the Speaker of Delhi Assembly since 2015 and a two-time MLA from the Shahdara constituency in East Delhi.

In his letter to Kejriwal, dated November 11, Goel said he discharged his responsibilities as Shahdara MLA and Speaker of the Assembly for ten years and received a lot of respect for which he was thankful to him. "Due to age, I want to separate myself from electoral politics. I want to assure you to keep on serving by all means remaining in the Aam Aadmi Party. I will try to fulfil any responsibility given by you to me," he said in his letter. Kejriwal said Goel's guidance drove the party in the right direction for years. "...Recently he expressed his wish to separate from electoral politics due to his growing age and health. We respect his decision," Kejriwal said in his post. He will remain a guardian of the AAP family, the former Delhi chief minister added.