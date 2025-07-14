Delhi Speaker Gupta meets VP Dhankhar

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday. During the interaction, Gupta apprised the Vice President of several pioneering initiatives undertaken to modernise the functioning of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Gupta presented a booklet, “100 Days of the 8th Delhi Legislative Assembly,” to Dhankhar, highlighting the shift to a digital legislature under NeVA. Dhankhar welcomed the initiatives and wished success in strengthening democratic institutions.