Delhi Speaker Gupta flags delay in CAG report action taken notes

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has expressed serious concern over the failure of administrative departments to submit Action Taken Notes (ATNs) on the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report’s pending observations. He emphasized the urgent need to adopt the Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS) for better compliance and tracking.

In a statement, Gupta revealed that the Accountant General (AG) of Delhi, Roli Shukla Magle, met him on March 21, 2025, to discuss the issue. “She apprised me about the pending CAG Reports and ATNs. It came as a very big surprise to me that the administrative departments of the Delhi government were not submitting the ATNs on the paras reported by the CAG,” he said.

Gupta highlighted that for the past ten years, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Committee on Government Undertakings (COGU) had failed to examine or submit reports on CAG observations. He noted that ATNs should be submitted within three months of the report being laid before the Assembly, irrespective of whether PAC or COGU takes it up.

The Speaker also pointed out that the Government of India’s Expenditure Department has already established a monitoring cell and developed the web-based APMS to track follow-up actions. “In Delhi, it is still being done manually, which is time-consuming and not accurate,” he stated, adding that the AG had urged the Finance Department of the Delhi government to implement APMS as early as January 2025.

Gupta called for immediate action to ensure transparency and accountability in financial matters. “The Chief Secretary of the Delhi government must take immediate steps to implement the online APMS in Delhi for effective monitoring of actions taken on CAG reports. This is the sentiment of the House, and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated,” he asserted.

The Speaker directed the Finance Department to submit a status report by April 7, 2025, so that the PAC could review the matter and take further steps. “I am of the firm belief that it is very important that the APMS portal needs to be adopted in Delhi and that the administrative departments are strictly instructed to submit their ATNs promptly,” he concluded.

The issue has now drawn attention to the need for stronger financial oversight in Delhi’s governance, with calls for strict compliance measures to avoid delays in accountability.