Delhi Solar Policy: CM Atishi holds review meeting

New Delhi: In a recent development, Chief Minister Atishi has outlined an ambitious plan to transform Delhi’s energy landscape during a recent review meeting of the Delhi Solar Policy. The meeting convened senior officials from the power department and the city’s three electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs) to assess the progress of this initiative, aimed at significantly increasing solar energy usage in the Capital.



CM Atishi emphasised the urgency of disbursing subsidies to consumers who install rooftop solar panels, stating, “Subsidies under the Delhi Solar Policy should be disbursed within a month.” She further mandated that official guidelines for the distribution of these subsidies be released within a week.

Under the policy, the Delhi government stands out as the only state in India to offer generation-based incentives (GBI) for solar panel installations. Consumers will benefit from financial incentives based on the amount of electricity generated, allowing them to earn income while potentially achieving zero electricity bills. “Excess electricity generated by consumers will lead to subsidy transfers to their bank accounts within a week,” CM Atishi explained.

The Delhi government has set an ambitious target to source 20 per cent of the city’s electricity from solar energy by 2027. “The Delhi Solar Policy is not just about financial incentives; it is about making a substantial impact on air quality and empowering residents,” Atishi noted. To raise public awareness of the policy’s benefits, the government plans to launch outreach programs, educating citizens about the advantages of switching to solar energy.

The policy offers significant financial relief for both residential and commercial consumers. Households will see their electricity bills drop to zero, even if they consume more than 400 units per month, thanks to the combination of solar power generation and existing subsidies.

“Individuals can recover the investment on solar panels within four years,” CM Atishi stated, citing an example where a 2kW solar panel could save consumers around Rs 2,000 per month. Commercial and industrial consumers will also benefit, with their bills expected to be reduced by half. “We are committed to making Delhi a leader in renewable energy adoption in India,” Atishi added, underscoring the government’s comprehensive approach to sustainability.

With these initiatives, the Delhi government aims to triple the total installed solar capacity from the current 1,500 MW to 4,500 MW by March 2027.