Delhi Social Welfare Minister inspects pollution control measures in Bawana

New Delhi: Delhi government’s Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Friday conducted a detailed inspection of cleanliness and pollution control initiatives in Ward–30, Bawana. Reviewing roads, drains, public spaces, and the garbage collection system, he issued instructions to ensure timely and effective implementation of ongoing measures.

Indraj highlighted the government’s continuous efforts to tackle air pollution, including mechanical road sweeping, regular water sprinkling, dust control, strengthening waste management, expansion of green areas, and strict monitoring of construction sites.

Emphasising the importance of public participation, he said, “The resolve of a clean and healthy Delhi can be achieved only with public participation. We urge citizens not to burn garbage or light bonfires, to ensure vehicles have valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, and to maintain cleanliness in public spaces.”

During the inspection, the Minister directed officials to ensure the regular lifting of garbage and proper cleaning of drains to prevent waterlogging and unhygienic conditions. He also emphasized strict action against vehicles violating pollution norms and instructed authorities to monitor construction sites for compliance with environmental regulations.

Indraj stressed that pollution control and environmental protection are shared responsibilities, saying, “Cleanliness, environmental protection, and pollution control are responsibilities of both the government and society. We are

continuously working towards a pollution-free, clean, and healthy Delhi through public participation.”

The inspection covered key locations including Bawana Gaushala, the PWD drain on the main road, Ishwar Colony, and Vijay Nagar. Officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board, Public Works Department (PWD), Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Tata Power, and the police accompanied the Minister to ensure a coordinated approach.

The visit underlines the Delhi government’s focus on integrating administrative action with civic engagement, stressing that long-term improvements in air quality and sanitation require cooperation from residents alongside government interventions.