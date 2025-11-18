Delhi shrouded in toxic smog, AQI stands at 341 in ‘very poor’ category

New Delhi: The national capital woke up to a thick layer of toxic smog on Tuesday morning with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 341 at 7 am in the “very poor” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The Air Quality Index has shown little to no improvement from Monday morning, when it was recorded at 351 at 7 am in the “very poor” category, according to CPCB data. A thick layer of toxic smog blanketed several areas of Delhi. According to the CPCB, Dhaula Kuan recorded an AQI of 365, categorising it in the “very poor” category, whereas Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 381 in the same category. The Ghazipur area was also covered in smog with an AQI reaching 345, falling in the “very poor” category. Akshardham too remained in the “very poor” category as AQI touched 381 in the region, according to the CPCB.

As per CPCB classification, an AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’. Meanwhile, in view of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) III was implemented on November 11 across Delhi by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The measures aim to control emissions through stricter restrictions on construction, vehicular movement, and industrial operations. Under GRAP-III, curbs include a ban on most non-essential construction activities, restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, suspension of classes for students up to Class 5 with a shift to hybrid or online learning, curbs on industrial operations dependent on non-clean fuel, and a ban on non-emergency diesel generator sets. Earlier, the Supreme Court directed the governments of Punjab and Haryana to file a status report on the measures taken to curb stubble burning, which contributes to the air pollution crisis in the Delhi-NCR region. A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran ordered, “We direct the state of Punjab and Haryana to file a report on what steps are being taken to curb stubble burning.” Since Diwali, the air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been reeling under the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories in several areas, even as Stage III of the GRAP remains in effect.