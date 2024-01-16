Delhi shivers at 3.50C

New Delhi: The minimum temperature settled at 3.5 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Tuesday morning while a thick layer of fog enveloped several parts of city, affecting rail and road traffic.



Due to foggy conditions, at least 30 Delhi-bound trains or those having a route through the national capital were running late as on January 16, according to railway officials.

The season’s coldest morning was registered in Delhi on Monday with a low of 3.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below the average.

Delhiites woke up again to a chilly morning on Tuesday as the minimum temperature stood at 3.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal, at 8:30 am, according to data shared by India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

The Palam observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius in the morning.

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) showed a marginal improvement from the previous day’s average reading. It was recorded at 351 (‘very poor’) at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.