Delhi shivers as cold wave bites, air worsens

New Delhi: Delhi continued to reel under wintry conditions on Sunday, with temperatures dipping and air quality deteriorating as a cold wave tightened its grip over parts of the capital. The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.4 degrees Celsius, while dense moisture in the air led to chilly mornings across several areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cold wave is likely to affect isolated parts of the city between Saturday and January 6. Meteorologists define a cold wave situation when the minimum temperature falls 4.5 to 6.5 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average, conditions that are being closely monitored across Delhi.

Data from the IMD showed variations in night temperatures across different weather stations. Safdarjung, the city’s primary observatory, recorded a minimum of 7.4 degrees Celsius. Palam was colder at 6.8 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar reported 6.6 degrees Celsius. Lodhi Road registered a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius, and the Ridge area was comparatively warmer at 8.9 degrees Celsius. The high relative humidity, measured at 92 per cent at 8.30 a.m., added to the chill, making the cold more pronounced during the early hours.

Alongside the drop in temperature, Delhi’s air quality remained a major concern. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 299 at 9 a.m., placing it in the ‘poor’ category, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, air quality deteriorated further as the day progressed, with the AQI touching 307 by the evening, pushing it into the ‘very poor’ category.

Such levels can cause breathing discomfort, particularly for people with respiratory conditions, the elderly and children.

For public awareness, the CPCB classifies AQI levels between zero and 50 as ‘good’, 51 to 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 as ‘poor’, 301 to 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 as ‘severe’.

The weather office has forecast that the maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 17 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours. With cold wave conditions and poor air quality expected to persist, residents have been advised to take necessary precautions,

limit prolonged outdoor exposure during early morning and late evening hours, and stay updated with official weather and pollution advisories.