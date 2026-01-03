Delhi ‘Shabdotsav’ 2026 kicks off at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium

New Delhi: The three-day cultural and literary festival Delhi ‘Shabdotsav’ 2026 was inaugurated on Friday at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium near India Gate, marking what the Delhi government described as the city’s largest cultural celebration. The event, scheduled from January 2 to 4, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra and Delhi’s Minister for Art, Culture, Language and Tourism Kapil Mishra.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “This platform shows India engaging in dialogue with its past, present and future simultaneously.” She described the festival, themed ‘Bharat Abhyudaya’, as a reflection of a future-ready India rooted in its civilisational values. “India has neither bowed down nor grown weary, and it never will. Times may change, but the soul of India is eternal,” she said.

Emphasising the need to balance progress with tradition, the Chief Minister noted, “Science may be held in one hand, but culture and values must be held in the other.” She added that Shabdotsav offers an answer to parents concerned about connecting children with culture in modern times. Announcing the festival as an annual event, she said, “This is the first edition, but it will not be the last.”

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra said the festival showcased India’s long-standing Vishwaguru tradition. “Education without values is incomplete. Festivals like Shabdotsav are powerful mediums to connect youth with India’s culture,” he said, recalling India’s ancient centres of learning like Nalanda and Takshashila.

Kapil Mishra termed the festival “a surgical strike on ideological terrorism,” stating, “Violence begins in the mind before it reaches the hand. Shabdotsav challenges destructive ideologies through ideas and culture.” He said over 100 speakers, 40 book releases and nearly 60,000 registrations have made the event a landmark cultural initiative.

The festival features literary discussions, poets’ meets, cultural performances, open mic sessions and publication stalls, drawing thousands of visitors on its opening day.