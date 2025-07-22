Delhi sets up dedicated silt disposal site to tackle monsoon flooding

NEW DELHI: As Delhi continues to face waterlogging and overflowing drains each monsoon, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has set up a dedicated silt disposal site on reclaimed landfill land to manage waste removed from drains across the city. The disposal zone has been created at the Shinghola reclaimed site, where 7.6 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste were biomined, freeing up 6.61 acres of land, an official said. This newly cleared area now serves as a centralised, environmentally safe location for silt disposal and is being used by multiple MCD zones including Narela, Keshavpuram, Rohini, Karol Bagh, Civil Lines, City-SP, Shahdara South and Shahdara North.

Previously, the absence of formal silt disposal often led to waste returning to drains or piling up along roads, causing re-choking. With this initiative, MCD aims to streamline desilting by ensuring both removal and proper disposal. Officials said this would also lower flood risks in vulnerable low-lying areas during peak monsoon.