Delhi sets up 8 high-level committees to implement Ayushman Bharat

New Delhi: In a major administrative move to ensure the smooth and effective rollout of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the national Capital, the Delhi government’s Department of Health and Family Welfare has constituted eight high-level committees. These bodies have been formed to streamline implementation, monitor operations, and ensure that the ambitious healthcare scheme reaches its intended beneficiaries with efficiency and accountability.

This development comes on the heels of Delhi officially becoming the 35th state or Union Territory to adopt the AB-PMJAY scheme, after a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Delhi government and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on April 5, 2025. The scheme was formally launched in the city on April 10, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Health Minister JP Nadda present at the inaugural ceremony.

At the core of this framework lies the State Empanelment Committee, headed by the CEO of AB-PMJAY, which will play a pivotal role in overseeing hospital registrations, conducting inspections, and initiating disciplinary actions when required. This committee will be responsible for setting the standard of empanelled healthcare providers under the scheme.

Complementing the state-level oversight, District Empanelment Committees have been created to handle hospital verifications, documentation, and timely onboarding at the district level. Meanwhile, District Implementation Committees will work directly with the public, generating Ayushman cards, driving awareness campaigns, and managing beneficiary grievances on the ground.

For dispute resolution and monitoring complaints, the State Grievance Redressal Committee has been set up to act as the final authority on issues raised by patients and healthcare providers. Simultaneously, the State Anti-Fraud Cell will be responsible for framing policies aimed at preventing the misuse of services and detecting any signs of malpractice.

To ensure financial discipline, the State Claim Review Committee will audit claims and re-evaluate rejections, while the State Medical Committee will focus on clinical decisions, particularly those involving unclear surgical packages. At the top of the appeals process will be the State Appellate Authority, designed to serve as the final arbitrator in any unresolved conflicts. Each of these eight committees has been tasked with a distinct and critical function, reflecting the government’s seriousness in delivering a robust and transparent health insurance model. With 1,961 procedures across 27 specialities covered under the scheme and an enhanced Rs 10 lakh

annual coverage through a Delhi government top-up, this committee-led structure is expected to become the backbone of Ayushman Bharat’s implementation in the Capital.