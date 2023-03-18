Delhi sees significant increase in deaths due to train accidents: Data

New Delhi: Recent data released on Friday shows a spike in the number of deaths due to train accidents in the national Capital. Police officials informed that there has been a significant increase in comparison to the last two consecutive years.



Data shows that on average, at least 2-3 people die daily being hit by a train. There was an increase of 36 per cent in 2022 as compared to the deaths in 2021 by getting hit by a train on different railway lines in Delhi. Whereas, during this current year, from January 1 to February 15, 88 people died after being hit by trains on different railway lines, data shows.

Meanwhile, police claimed while talking to Millennium Post that most of those killed by a train on various railway lines are victims of accidents while crossing railway lines. A total of 1,812 people died on different railway lines in 2021, 2022 and 2023 till February 15. On the other hand, the data also shows that in 2021, on average 2 people died daily on different railway lines and in 2022, on average, 3 people died on various railway lines daily.

It is been seen that the accidents happened mostly between Mangolpuri to Nangloi railway station, between Sabzi Mandi and Azadpur railway station, Okhla railway track to Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, between Shahdara railway station to Iron Bridge (Loha Pul), Mandawali railway track to Yamuna bridge and railway track North Yard to Sadar Bazar outer track among other railway tracks in Delhi.

In most places, there is neither a boundary wall nor fencing on either side of them. In such a situation, when people cross the railway line for a shortcut, many times they get hit by the trains. Railway police officials say that some people on the railway lines cross the railway line illegally without seeing the fast-moving trains while talking on mobile phones, and sometimes they cross the railway line while talking with headphones, city police officials informed.

In such a situation, the train coming at high speed cannot stop immediately. Now even while making reels, cases of loss of lives have come to the fore. Police also said that most of the people who come under the grip of the train are residents of slums located near the track. They work in industrial areas on the other side of the track.