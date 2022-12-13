Delhi sees over 3,800 dengue cases

New Delhi: Dengue cases in Delhi hit 3,857 as temperatures keep rising in the Capital. Despite several efforts by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to keep cases in check, the first two weeks of December recorded a total of 262 dengue cases.



In November, 1420 dengue cases were recorded. While no deaths related to dengue have been recorded yet this year. 23 dengue deaths were recorded in 2021. MCD has undertaken several initiatives to keep numbers in check including fogging of areas, fining any premise found with mosquito breedings, etc.

Delhi saw a surge of cases throughout the year but as we approach cold weather, cases have started dying down.

In 2021, Delhi observed 23 dengue related deaths. Last year, MCD had reported a total of 9,613 dengue cases in the National Capital. The high number of cases in Delhi was a result of late and elongated monsoon in 2021. The civic body in its reports stated that 1,196 were reported in October 2021, 6,739 in November and 1337 in December.