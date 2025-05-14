Delhi sees light rain, thunderstorms likely in parts of NCR: IMD

NEW DELHI: Light rain in the national capital brought a brief respite from the scorching heat on Tuesday evening as the weather department has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds in parts of Delhi in the coming hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said light to moderate rainfall accompanied by a thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds are likely to occur at several places across Delhi and

the National Capital Region.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 40.2 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees above normal.

Friday’s minimum temperature was 27.7 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees above normal, with humidity ranging from 50 to 42 per cent, the IMD said.

For Wednesday, partly cloudy skies are expected, with temperatures around 40

and 28 degrees Celsius.