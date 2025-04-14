Delhi sees drop in heinous crimes in Q1 2025

NEW DELH: Delhi has witnessed a noticeable decline in several key crime categories in the first quarter of 2025, according to newly released data comparing crime statistics from 2023 to 2025, covering the period from January 1 to March 31. The total number of heinous crimes reported in 2025 stood at 970, reflecting a significant decrease from 1,198 in 2024 and 1,078 in 2023.

Murder cases in the capital saw a marginal increase, rising to 107 in 2025 from 105 in 2024, though still lower than the 115 reported in 2023.

Attempt to murder cases, however, showed improvement, dropping to 168 in 2025 after peaking at 203 in 2024.

Robbery incidents followed a similar pattern, decreasing from 424 in 2024 to 315 in 2025, a considerable reduction from previous years.

One of the most striking improvements was seen in snatching cases. In 2025, there were 1,199 cases recorded, which is a steep drop from 1,925 in 2024 and 1,812 in 2023. This decline played a key role in reducing the total number of heinous crimes this year.

Crimes against women also displayed a downward trend in the first quarter of 2025. Rape cases dropped to 370 from 455 in 2024, although still slightly lower than 422 in 2023.

Cases involving molestation or outraging the modesty of women also saw a rise from 444 in 2024 to 379 in 2025, suggesting a reversal of last year’s improvement but still better than 547 in 2023.

Instances of eve-teasing, which refers to public sexual harassment, declined for the third consecutive year, from 98 in 2023 to 74 in 2024, and further down to 63 in 2025.

Similarly, kidnapping and abduction cases showed a slight decrease in 2025, registering 1,360 cases compared to 1,393 in 2024 and 1,385 in 2023.

The data highlights an encouraging trend in Delhi’s fight against crime, with overall reductions in several major categories including robbery, snatching, rape, and eve teasing.

Authorities aim to sustain the crime decline while tackling persistent issues like attempted murder and molestation. The data reflects policing effectiveness and will guide strategic adjustments for the remainder of the year.