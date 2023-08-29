Delhi sees a humid day, cloudy sky likely today

New Delhi: Humid weather conditions prevailed in the national Capital on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 26.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The mercury recorded a high of 35.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. Humidity levels oscillated between 53 per cent and 73 per cent, the weather department said. The MeT office has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 37 and 26 degrees Celsius.