Delhi seeks Rs 1,500 cr from Centre to upgrade road infra

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has sought Rs 1,500 crore from the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) to modernise roads, reduce dust pollution, and ease congestion. The request was made in June during a meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, where CM Rekha Gupta urged support for ongoing Public Works Department (PWD) projects.

A priority list of projects is to be submitted. Delhi plans to repair 600 km of roads this year and improve 12 key traffic corridors. Gadkari criticised toll plazas for hindering signal-free corridors and advised removing temporary booths. CM Gupta also asked NHAI to maintain stretches of NH-9, NH-2, and NH-148A recently transferred to the Centre.