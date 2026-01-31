Delhi Secretariat marks Guru Ravidas birth anniversary

New Delhi: The birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas was commemorated with a dignified programme at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday, organised by the Government of Delhi’s Department of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Classes Welfare and Social Welfare. The event was attended by devotees of Guru Ravidas, representatives from various sections of society and several distinguished guests.



Addressing the gathering, Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh said that, “Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas was a great saint, social reformer and spiritual visionary whose teachings continue to guide society. The thoughts of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Ji continue to show society the path of equality and harmony even today.”

He stated that Guru Ravidas regarded humanity as the highest religion and consistently worked for social justice and brotherhood. “His teachings convey a timeless message of equality, social harmony and compassion, which remain highly relevant in present times,” Singh said.

Referring to the saying “Man changa to kathauti mein Ganga”, the minister emphasised that true purity lies in the purity of the mind. “The sacred occasion of Sant Ravidas Jayanti inspires us to move away from outward display and to purify our inner self by adopting his teachings in our lives,” he said.

The minister also praised the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, stating that her vision had provided new direction to Delhi’s development. He said the budget had witnessed a historic increase for the welfare of Dalit and deprived communities, reflecting the spirit of Antyodaya. Calling Guru Ravidas a saint of the masses, Singh said it was the collective responsibility of society to carry forward his values. “A guru is not defined by age, but by knowledge and conduct,” he said. Floral tributes were offered to the portrait of Sant Guru Ravidas by senior officials and dignitaries.